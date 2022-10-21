These 5 prisoners from Makhanda correctional facility are still on the run

Durban - It’s been four days since seven prisoners made a brazen escape from Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda, and police are still on a manhunt for five of the escapees. On Friday morning, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said there were no new developments.

Police have released photographs of the men and have cautioned the public that these escapees are dangerous and should not be approached. If seen the police should be contacted. According to police, a prison official arrived for standby duties at around 4am on Tuesday, when she saw the lights on in one of the units.

She discovered that seven inmates had escaped through the window. Five of the men had been convicted for rhino poaching, while the other two are facing an array of charges which including murder, attempted murder and housebreaking. Bennet Kwarrie, a Zimbabwean national, was the first to be recaptured. Kwarrie who faces charges of attempted murder, housebreaking and theft had been knocked by a truck in theFree State during his escape.

Simba Masinga was rearrested while hiding in the bushes between Joza and Committees Drift on Wednesday night at around 10pm. Four of the escapees are Zimbabwean nationals, while Luvuyo September is a South African. September faces charges of murder,attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery. Police have opened a case of escaping from lawful custody for further investigation.

