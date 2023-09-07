These are South Africa’s six most hijacked cars

Hijackings continue to plague South African motorists, with the latest police crime statistics noting that 5,119 cars were hijacked over the three-month period between January 1 and March 31, 2023. This is around 57 cars being hijacked in South Africa every day.

But what are the most hijacked cars in South Africa? According to German statistics specialists, Statista, who have compiled a list, the six most hijacked cars are: Number 6 Nissan NP200 accounting for 4.2% of the hijackings.

5: Nissan NP200. File Picture: Supplied Number 5 Toyota Fortuner (4.6%) Number 4 Ford ranger (4.9%) Number 3 Toyota Etios (4.8%)

Number 2 Toyota Hilux (6.8%) Toyota Hilux: File Picture: Supplied Number 1 VW Polo – (8.6%) VW Polo Vivo. File Picture: Supplied Industry experts say that these cars are targeted by hijackers for a number of reasons.

They are all relatively affordable, easy to resell, and have good resale value. They are also popular with motorists, which makes them more likely to be found on the road. In the case of the Toyota Fortuner, Bobby Petkov, the CEO of Mit Mak Motors, says that its engine can fit into other cars which is why it is such a big target.

“It is used as a donor,” he said in a recent podcast. While South Africa has seen a slight decrease in hijackings year-on-year, some provinces experienced a big jump in hijackings, according to police statistics. According to Statista, In 2023, Toyota was the most common brand of car that hijackers targeted in South Africa. Close to 32% of all hijacked vehicles were reported as Toyota, followed by Volkswagen, which contributed around 14% of all hijacking cases.

Hijackings can be a dangerous and traumatic experience for the victims. If you are considering buying one of these cars, there are a few things you can do to make yourself less of a target, according to the SA Police Service (SAPS): – Install an alarm system and tracking device. – Avoid driving in high-crime areas.

– Be aware of your surroundings and take precautions to avoid being targeted. If you are hijacked, stay calm and cooperate with the hijackers. Do not try to resist, as this could put you in danger. Report the hijacking to the police as soon as possible. The SAPS is working to combat hijacking, but it is a complex crime that is difficult to prevent.