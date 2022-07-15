Thoshan Panday, his family and former cops back in court over alleged R47m Soccer World Cup fraud

Durban: Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and eight others, including his wife and mother, are due back in the Durban High Court on Friday morning. They are charged with fraud and corruption connected to the 2010 World Cup.

The group is accused of defrauding the SAPS by inflating the prices of accommodation for police members during the World Cup, amounting to R47 million. The accused are Panday’s mother, Arvenda, 69, his wife, Privisha Panday, 45, his sister, Kajal Ishwarkumar, 37, brother-in-law Seveesh Maharaj, 44, and personal assistant Tasleem Rahiman, 35. KZN provincial police commissioner Mmamyone Ngobeni, along with two other former policemen, Colonel Navin Madeo and Ashwin Narainpershad, have also been charged.

Their charges include racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering. Panday’s family is accused of being party to a common purpose with him and others to defraud the SAPS through their association with entities which were used to score lucrative contracts from SAPS. The policemen accused in this matter face accusations of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from the KZN police.

All nine accused are out on bail of varying amounts, starting from R5 000. Panday is out on R100 000 bail. At the last appearance, he requested his bail conditions be relaxed.