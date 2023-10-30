Three arrested after dogs found hanging from trees near Stellenbosch

*Graphic images may disturb sensitive viewers* Three people are expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Monday to apply for bail after they were arrested on charges of animal cruelty after their pets were found hanging from tress in a bushy area.

A mother, father and son were arrested after the Animal Welfare Society Stellenbosch (AWSS) and the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) filed criminal charges at the Stellenbosch police station on Friday, October 27. The organisations expressed their profound outrage regarding the animal cruelty which left both organisations reeling in shock. On Tuesday, October 24, the AWSS received a distressing complaint after two dogs were found hung in a bushy area near Bottelary Road en route to Stellenbosch.

Both dogs had a wire noose tightly wound around their necks. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA The organisation immediately dispatched an inspector to the scene and it said he was left extremely disturbed by the gruesome sight that greeted him. Two dogs were found hanging from trees, their necks constricted by tight wire nooses. The animals were hung. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA Witnesses told the AWSS that two men were seen leaving their parked vehicle, crossing the road with two dogs, entering the nearby bushes, and returning without the dogs.

The witness had enquired about the whereabouts of the dogs when one of the men admitted to killing them. The witness, who was shocked and felt unsafe left the scene to immediately report the incident. The animals were hung. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA Another witness, who was equally traumatised by the incident, attested in an affidavit that what they had seen was the “most cruel and heartbreaking” scene they had ever seen in their life. “I found both dogs hanging in the trees, with wire wound tightly around their necks. I touched both bodies to see if they were still alive, but they were already dead. Both their bodies were still warm to my touch, which I believe indicates that the dogs did not die too long before my arrival,” the witness statement read.

The AWSS reached out to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for collaboration in conducting a thorough investigation and pursuing criminal charges. The remaining dog found on the property has been taken into the care of the SPCA. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA General manager of AWS in Stellenbosch, Jessica Perrins said the Cape of Good Hope SPCA conducts thousands of animal cruelty investigations annually. “We wanted to ensure the best possible chance of a guilty verdict and the harshest possible sentence in this matter and we thank the SPCA for lending their valuable experience to this investigation,” Perrins said.

On Thursday, October 27, after tracing the identities of the two suspects, inspectors from the SPCA and AWSS, accompanied by members of the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit visited the property to conduct their investigation and afford the suspects an opportunity to respond to the allegations. The dogs’ owner, a 46-year-old admitted to instructing her husband and son to kill the dogs. She alleged the animals were ill. Her son confirmed his involvement and both provided sworn affidavits in which they detailed their actions. “The mother and son showed no remorse or regret for their heinous actions. They readily agreed to surrender their remaining dog which was discovered by the team on the property during their investigation. The dog has been taken into the care of the SPCA.

“On Friday, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA laid criminal charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 against the three suspects at the Stellenbosch police station. “All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Stellenbosch SAPS where they were detained and formally charged. They are set to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 30, 2023 to apply for bail, which the SPCA and AWSS will be opposing,” Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham said. The organisation expressed their gratitude to Kraaifontein and Stellenbosch police for their swift assistance.

The animal welfare organisations have sworn to ensure justice in this matter. “This heinous act of animal cruelty triggered rage and shock, and we are determined to bring those responsible for this shocking crime to justice,” Perrins said. Chief Inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Jaco Pieterse said every act of cruelty towards an animal is a stain on our humanity.