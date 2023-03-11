Three arrested for theft of sheep worth R260 000

Rustenburg - Three men were arrested for alleged theft of merino sheep worth R260 000 at a farm in Bloemspruit near Bloemfontein. Free State police said 104 sheep were recovered within hours of being stolen.

"On Thursday, March 9, the acting unit commander of the K9 unit was on his way to Selosesha when he was stopped by people next to the road who informed him that there were 110 merino sheep stolen from a farm in Bloemspruit, and they suspect the sheep are on another farm next to the N8 road and the suspects are loading the sheep now," Captain Loraine Earle said. The officer went to the farm with the shepherd and found a white bakkie with a trailer with 28 sheep identified by the shepherd as their property. "With the assistance of the Bloemfontein K9 and Stock Theft units, the officer proceeded to another farm in the area, where 76 more sheep were recovered. Three suspects were arrested.

“The value of the sheep is estimated to be R260 000. The bakkie with the trailer was also seized. The suspects, aged 21, 45 and 55, will appear in court soon," Earle said. In a separate incident, 10 people were arrested for damage and tampering with essential infrastructure, in Parys. "It is alleged that on Thursday, March 9, at about 4am the police received information about a person digging copper cable in the open veld next to the R59 about 10km outside Parys.