Three arrested with drugs worth more than R1.3m in Northern Cape

Pretoria- Northern Cape police arrested three suspects between the ages of 32 and 34 in different areas around the province for possession of drugs more than R1.3 million. Acting on a tip-off, a 32-year-old woman was arrested in Taung after police searched her car at Hartswater taxi rank and no drugs were find and police proceeded to her house in Taung, Extension 7.

Story continues below Advertisement

“During the search at the suspect’s house the narcotics dog ‘Eddie’ reacted positively and led the handler to the suspect’s bedroom where she hid the drugs. The crystal meth weighing 12.7 grams to the value of R3 810-00, loose dagga weighing 5.40 kilograms to the value of R21 600-00 including heroin weighing 2.85 kilograms to the value of R1, 289 850-00 was discovered,’’ said Captain Olebogeng Tawana. The suspect is expected to appear in the Taung Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of dealing in drugs. In a separate operation the Springbok Visible Policing, police intercepted a 34-year-old man with 312 Boss mandrax tablets to the value of R24 960-00.

“The team operationalised information, which they received regarding a man who was travelling in a vehicle believed to be in possession of a drug shipment. The suspect is expected to appear in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court soon, on count of possession of mandrax tablets,” Tawana said. In the third incident, police were following up on information regarding a wanted housebreaking suspect who could be hiding at the premises of the man suspected to be dealing in drugs. When police arrived at the premises, they could not found the suspect.

Story continues below Advertisement

“However, a 32-year-old man who was found on the premises, the house was searched, and police found 40 small zip-lock bags containing crystal meth weighing 8,84 grams to the value of R2 000-00, 12 quarters of mandrax tablets to the value of R360-00, five packets of dagga to the value of R50-00 including cash amounting to R360-00 believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing,” Tawana added. The man is expected to appear in the Prieska Magistrate’s court soon on a charge of dealing in drugs. IOL