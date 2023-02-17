Three Gauteng police officers and a Congolese national arrested for kidnapping and corruption

Pretoria - Three members of the SAPS - Sello Tsima, Edward Magape and Massifo Johannes Mangena, have been granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court while a fourth accused, Congolese national Alain Mbembe, 48, was denied bail. Tsima, 36, and Magape, 46, are attached to the Wierdabrug police station in Tshwane, while Mangena is based at Midrand police station, according to National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

“Tsima and Magape, are facing charges of kidnapping, corruption and defeating the ends of justice, while Mangena and Mbembe, are facing charges of kidnapping and corruption,” Mahanjana narrated. “It is alleged that on 17 May 2021, one of the complainants and Mbembe went to Wierdabrug police station to open a case of housebreaking and theft against three young ladies, who were attending a house party hosted by the complainant. “While at the police station, Tsima who is an investigating officer and Magape told the complainant that he should pay them an amount of R10 000 to investigate the case,” said Mahanjana.

The following day, Mbembe and Mangena (the Midrand-based policeman) allegedly took the three women to the Wierdabrug police station by force, where they were detained overnight. “On 19 May 2021, Tsima and Magape (Wierdabrug police officers) requested the family members to pay an amount of R10 000 to release the three ladies. After accepting the money, Tsima informed the complainant who opened the case against the three ladies that they will appear in court the following day,” said Mahanjana. “When the complainant arrived in court, he was informed that there was no court appearance, he then proceeded to Wierdabrug police station to report the matter. All accused were arrested on 14 February 2023, after an identity parade was conducted.”

Mahanjana said the case had been remanded to 27 February for the State to acquire a report about Mbembe’s legal status from the Department of Home Affairs. IOL