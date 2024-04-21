Three KZN security guards jailed for staging CIT heist

Three security guards who staged a cash-in-transit heist back in 2021 have been jailed to 45 years behind bars.

Bonginkosi Mabusela 34, Phelo Mdleleni,47, Sinenhlanhla Mhlamvu ,33, were sentenced in the Ezingolweni Regional Court this week. A fourth accused - Zitha Nobhadula - died as an awaiting trial prisoner. According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) the trio intercepted an armoured cash vehicle on April 30,2021.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the vehicle two armoured vehicles were on route from Port Shepstone to Kokstad after collecting cash from the depot. “Whilst travelling in convoy, the other vehicle disappeared and the other one was allegedly intercepted by the suspects. “An undisclosed amount of cash and firearms were taken and the case was reported at Harding police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks for intensive investigation,” said Mhlongo.

Detectives from the Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation examined all security guards who were robbed, and it was discovered that Mabusela, Mdleleni, and Mhlamvu were implicated. He said it was also revealed that they collaborated with the former security guard, Nobhadula, and his associates to stage the crime. “Their houses were searched and R709,510.00 cash was recovered. The four accused were arrested and charged accordingly.”

They remained behind bars until the finalisation of their trial after they failed to secure bail. Mabusela, Mdleleni, and Mhlamvu were sentenced to 15 years for conspiracy to commit theft, 15 years for theft, 10 years for theft of firearms, 15 years for robbery, five years in prison for malicious damage to property, and five years in prison for defeating the ends of justice. “The sentence of theft of firearms, malicious damage to property and defeating the ends of justice will run concurrently with other counts which results in an effective 45 years behind bars.”