Three men set alight and one killed in mass shooting in Inanda

Three men were found brutally killed after they were set alight and their bodies dumped in a forest in Inanda. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Inanda police are investigating the incident in which three unknown men were allegedly set alight on Sunday.

“The burnt bodies were found in the forest in the Emaphephetheni area.” Netshiunda said the motive and the suspects are unknown at this stage. In a separate incident, one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting incident at the Gandhi Settlement in Inanda on Monday.