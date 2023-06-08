Cape Town – Three Mozambican nationals who were caught digging and cutting up Transnet’s signal cable providing electricity to the Websrust railway Near Davel, Mpumalanga, were each sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court. The three, Alex Thabela, Titos Soyane and Thomas Mkhaba, were sentenced on Thursday.

The Mozambican nationals were found guilty of destroying essential infrastructure, theft, and contravention of the Immigration Act. In June 2021, the three criminals went to the Transnet Websrust railway line near Davel driving in their vehicle. When they arrived, they dug up and cut the signal cable providing electricity to the railway.

“The security officers received a tip-off informing them that there are four people at the Websrust line busy digging up cables and acted on that information,” NPA regional spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa said. Security officers found the accused in a motor vehicle and searched it. They found 50m of Transnet signal cable, a spade, pick axe, pliers, and a hacksaw. “They were subsequently arrested. After the trial, one of the accused, Thabela, absconded after he was granted bail and a warrant of arrest was issued,” Nyuswa said.

Nyuswa said that in court, the accused pleaded guilty to a contravention of the immigration act and denied their involvement in charges related to damaging infrastructure. “State prosecutor Chanè Rothman led evidence of several witnesses including the evidence of the security officers who found the accused in the vehicle loaded with stolen goods. “Another witness testified and told the court that due to previous incidents of theft of cable, Transnet suffered a huge loss financially because trains had to be cancelled because of the damage to the infrastructure.

“Their evidence was supported by the testimony of the arresting officer who testified from what he observed when arresting the accused,” Nyuswa said. Nysuswa added that magistrate Eben Jonker found the accused guilty as charged, he said these types of offences affect the economy and are prevalent in the district of Ermelo. “He sentenced all accused to 15 years of direct imprisonment each,” Nyuswa said.