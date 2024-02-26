Three people and a dog found dead inside Durban home

Three adults and a dog, believed to be a pitbull, were found dead inside a home in Greenwood Park on Monday. According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Greenwood Park police are investigating three counts of inquest after three people were found dead at their place of residence on Rosary Road.

Police said the victims were aged aged 27, 30 and 37. “A dog was also found dead at the scene,” said Netshiunda. Netshiunda said a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Gareth Naidoo, spokesperson for KZN VIP Security, said they were alerted to the incident after receiving requests for medical assistance. “Upon arrival by emergency teams, it was established that the family of the victims were unable to make contact and thereafter went to the home and made the discovery,” said Naidoo. “Reports from the scene indicate that a generator was being used in the home, which due to cable theft in the area, have left residents without power for days.”