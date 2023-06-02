Durban - Three men who robbed a man of money as he was exiting a bank in Westville have been killed. The robbers were killed in a shoot-out with police on the M13 on Friday at noon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the robbers were fatally wounded soon after they committed an armed robbery at a shopping complex in Westville. “Reports indicate that the victim has just withdrawn an undisclosed amount of money from a bank when he was accosted by armed suspects who robbed him of the money and fled the scene in two getaway vehicles. “Police responded swiftly. One the suspect's vehicles was spotted along Dudley Road and a high-speed chase ensued.

“Realising that they were cornered, the suspects started shooting at the police and a shoot-out ensued. “Three suspects were fatally wounded during the shoot-out.” Netshiunda said no police officer was injured.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been summoned for further investigations.” Earlier today, in another incident, there was a shoot-out between armed security and hijackers on the N2 near King Shaka International Airport. IPSS Medical Rescue said the hijackers stole a vehicle in KwaDukuza on the KZN North Coast and fled on the N2.