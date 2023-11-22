Three teenagers shot dead while studying: Man, 32, arrested in Eastern Cape

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of three teenagers in the Eastern Cape. According to police, four teenagers, aged between 17 and 19, were shot in an outbuilding in Mdantsane NU1 on Sunday evening.

One of the teenagers survived the shooting. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at around 10pm, the owner of the house heard gunshots coming from the back of her house, where the teenagers were studying. “An injured victim ran to her house for assistance.”

Naidu said one of the victims died on scene, while the other two died in hospital. The injured person remains in hospital. “The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”

Naidu said the motive for the shooting incident is unknown, adding that the deceased were pupils at Buchule Senior Secondary School and Mzomhle Senior Secondary School in Mdantsane. Less than 24 hours after the murder, police arrested the suspect, who appeared in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, on three counts of murder and one charge of attempted murder. The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed her condolences to the family of the deceased.