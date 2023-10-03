Three White River Flying Squad cops allegedly involved in cash-in-transit heist granted R5,000 bail

Six people, three of whom are cops, were released on bail on Tuesday following allegations they were involved in a cash-in-transit heist in August. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the accused were granted bail in the Tonga Magistrate’s Court due to exceptional circumstances.

Seven people were arrested following the CIT heist on August 11 on the R570 road towards Schoemansdal, outside Malelane in Mpumalanga. The NPA said one of the accused, who is a Tanzanian national, abandoned his bail application. The accused are Sunday Mashego, 39; Collen Nonyane, 44; and Bhekinkosi Godi, 39, all attached to the White River flying squad. Bhekifa Ngwenyama, 30, Ali Ebrahim, 24, Lawrence Lubisi, 44, and Moosa Vilakazi, 38.

They are charged with five counts of attempted murder, three counts of stolen property, possession of firearms, possession of ammunition, malicious damage to property, possession of explosives, and conspiracy to commit crime. NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the accused were each released on R5,000 bail. Their bail conditions included that they attend court until the matter is finalised and not interfere with State witnesses.

Nyuswa said: “The court further ordered that the accused report to the nearest police stations every Friday, between 06:00 and 18:00.” Explaining the case, Nyuswa said that it is alleged that a group of unknown men ambushed a Fidelity armoured vehicle with a Mercedes Benz C Class. “The suspects rammed the cash van, which overturned.

“It is alleged that security guards were forced out of the vehicle and high-calibre rifles were used on the scene, where one security officer was disarmed.” She said the cash van was then bombed. “Three suspects were arrested on the same day, while the other accused were arrested a few days after the incident.”