Top Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik’s killers sentenced

The men who murdered top Cape Town criminal lawyer, advocate Pete Mihalik have been sentenced in the Western Cape High Court to life imprisonment on Thursday. Mihalik, 50, was shot dead on October 30, 2018, as he was taking his two children to school in Green Point.

Sizwe Biyela, 31, Nkosinathi Khumalo, 28, and Vuyile Maliti, 40, were found guilty of Mihalik’s murder, two counts of attempted murder of his two children, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition last week. Mihalik represented key figures in the underworld. On the day of the incident, two men approached Mihalik’s black Mercedes-Benz outside Reddam House and fired three shots through the driver’s window.

Cape Town lawyer advocate Pete Mihalik. File Picture: Supplied The court heard Biyela had been dropped off along Thornhill and Cavalcade Roads in Green Point by his co-accused minutes before Mihalik arrived at the scene. Biyela approached Mihalik’s vehicle on foot and shot him. Mihalik was declared dead at the scene, and it was revealed in court that he died of a single gunshot wound to his head.

The crime scene. File Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) His son, who was eight at the time, sustained a gunshot wound to his jaw. His then-17-year-old daughter, seated in the back of the vehicle, was not injured during the shooting. The court also heard the killers were paid in Kruger coins for Mihalik’s assassination. The Kruger coins were valued at R200,000.