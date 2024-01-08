Traditional healer who allegedly kidnapped toddler at mall arrested

A traditional healer is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court in the Free State soon on charges of kidnapping. The 45-year-old man is alleged to have snatched a one-year-old child from a mall in Thabong on Saturday, January 6.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng said the child’s mother reported a missing persons case at the Thabong police station. “A 33-year-old mother came to the Thabong police station to register a missing persons file after her daughter (one-year-and-nine-months) was kidnapped in a mall in Thabong on January 6. “A preliminary investigation was conducted by the SAPS members together with Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit members. Video footage from the mall was obtained. A man was seen taking a child and entered with her inside the sedan and drove off from the mall,” Thakeng said.