Traditional healer who promised Durban man he would ‘multiply’ his pension money into R5m, jailed

Durban – A 33-year-old foreign national who robbed a Durban pensioner of over R700 000 has been sentenced to an effective five years behind bars. Felix Tepi Atto, a Cameroonian national was convicted of theft and sentenced in the Durban Regional Court.

According to the police, Atto presented himself to the pensioner as a traditional healer in 2018, and swindled an amount of R738 500. “The convicted thief presented himself as a traditional healer to the victim and made him believe that he would multiply his pension money to the tune of 5 million rand,” said police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo. “The victim handed him money for a period of two years and when his money was depleted he borrowed money from his former employer.

“He became suspicious when he did not receive the R5 million he was promised.” On February 12, 2020 the victim opened a case of theft and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit started with the investigation. “Atto was arrested on the same day at Durban CBD. He was denied bail and remanded in custody until the day of his sentence,”

Three years of his sentence were suspended on condition that he is not found guilty of the similar offence during the period of his sentence. In another incident, a KZN pensioner was left R30 000 poorer after a traditional healer told him he could turn it into R1m. After later giving him the money, the traditional healer told the woman to wait while he disappeared through another door. He did not return, police said.

