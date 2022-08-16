Traffic officials, police sergeant, tow truck owner arrested for Nkandla kidnap, theft and bribery

Durban - Three traffic officers and a policeman have appeared in court on charges relating to a kidnapping and theft in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal. Police said in April, two men were transporting a consignment of body lotion when their vehicle suffered mechanical issues.

"They drove to a repair centre for help and while out on a test drive, they were stopped by Nkandla traffic officers. The driver's licence had expired and the officers demanded a R1,000 bribe," provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said. She said the group was then approached by two men in a double cab. One of the men was wearing a South African Police Service (SAPS) face mask. "The pointed a firearm at the victims and forced them to lie down. Their hands were tied with cable ties and their keys taken away. The suspects drove to the bush where they removed all the boxes. The suspects also took R3,000 in cash from the victim. Charges of robbery, attempted theft of motor vehicle, kidnapping and bribery were opened for investigation at Nkandla SAPS," Gwala added.

The three traffic officers, Noxolo Velile Mngoma (23), Silindile Samukelisiwe Biyela (24) and Sandile Bongumenzi Zulu (26) were traced and arrested. Gwala said the accused made their first court appearances in May. Two have since been granted bail and the matter was remanded to August 28. The docket was transferred to the provincial organised crime investigation unit which took over the investigation.

