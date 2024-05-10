Trial date for Brian Molefe and co-accused in Transnet R398 million corruption case postponed to October

Former Transnet group chief executive Brian Molefe and his co-accused appeared in the South Gauteng High Court on Friday in the Transnet R398.4 million corruption case. Their matter was postponed to October 11 for a trial date. Molefe appeared alongside former chief executive Siyabonga Gama, former group chief financial officer Anoj Singh, former group chief financial officer Garry Pita, and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi.

The five, along with representatives of private companies Mckinsey and Companies SA, Regiments Capital and Trillian Asset Management, have been charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with Transnet’s procurement of 1 064 locomotives in 2015 worth over R54 billion. Spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority, Henry Mamothame, said Gupta-linked Regiments Capital was irregularly on-boarded, and the contract value and scope for the services required later ballooned to more than R305 million. He said the accused had also been charged in connection with R93.4 million that was paid to Trillian Asset Management – another Gupta-affiliated entity – in 2015.