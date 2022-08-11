Trio given life terms plus 10 years for robbery, murder

RUSTENBURG – Three men were sentenced to life and 10 years imprisonment for robbery and murder. Phumlani Mjaza, Musa Nelson Phahla and Sabelo Enoch Mdletshe were sentenced following their conviction on robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder at the Mtunzini Circuit Court.

"Mjaza was sentenced to a further 10 years imprisonment for the unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal division, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said. "The men knew that the victim, Nduduzo Ntuli, owned a minibus taxi, which he used to transport school children. Ntuli used the vehicle for this sole purpose and did not belong to any taxi association. “In June 2020, while Ntuli was parking the vehicle at his home in the Ndaba area of Maphumulo, he was accosted by the three men."

The three shot Nutli in the head and then tried to remove his body from the vehicle so that they could drive it away. "Family members inside the house heard the noise and went outside to see what was happening. Mjaza was caught by the family and dispossessed of the firearm, while Phahla and Mdletshe fled the scene. “Mdletshe was easily identified and thus arrested as he was a relative of Ntuli. Phahla was arrested after police received information on his whereabouts."

According to Ramkisson-Kara, State advocate Dan Magwaza used evidence from an identity parade in court, to positively link the men to the crime. Magwaza also handed in a victim impact statement, compiled by Ntuli’s father. "In his statement, the father said that Ntuli was a good and hard working person and the breadwinner for their family. He said that the murder has left his family broken and they didn’t know how to move on.

