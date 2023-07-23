Truck driver arrested after trying to smuggle illicit cigarettes worth over R12 million into South Africa

A Zimbabwean national was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of over R12 million. The North West Provincial Anti-corruption Unit arrested the 44-year-old man on Friday at the Skilpadshek border gate between South Africa and Botswana.

"According to information received the suspect, who is a truck driver, was from Botswana entering South Africa at Skilpadshek Port of Entry at about 6:40 during load shedding," said North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani. She said trucks entering or leaving the country were not allowed to do so during load shedding at port of entries, since computers are off-line. "It is alleged that a police official, who was patrolling along the border, saw the truck leaving the border, driving towards Zeerust. Reports suggest that the member informed his commander and the truck was chased and stopped before it reached Zeerust.

"The driver was ordered to drive back to Skilpadshek port of entry. SARS and Customs members were requested to inspect the truck and boxes of cigarettes, which the driver failed to declare at customs, were discovered inside the truck to the value of R12 868 509.00," Lt-Col Funani said. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of illicit cigarettes. He is expected to appear in Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"The police official, who allowed the truck to leave the border, is being investigated and charges of defeating the ends of justice could be added, when the investigations are concluded," said Funani.