Truck driver bust for allegedly trying to smuggle dagga worth R1 million into South Africa from eSwatini

A truck driver was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle dagga with an estimated value of R1 million into South Africa from eSwatini. The 56-year-old man allegedly concealed the dagga under a load of coal.

Mpumalanga police said he was intercepted in Middelburg on Tuesday. "Police received information about a truck that was loaded with coal, and underneath the coal there were more than 100 bags stuffed with dagga. It is alleged that the dagga was coming from the Kingdom of eSwatini," said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. He said the police responded to the tip-off that a truck fitting the description was spotted and immediately acted.

"Upon searching the truck with the help of a Bidvest Security sniffing dog, the information turned out to be positive, and dagga was found hidden under the coal load. He was requested to offload the truck," he said. Mohlala said 104 bags of dagga were recovered, with names written on each bag. "The dagga weighed 500 kg, with an estimated street value of R1 million. He was arrested and charged with dagga trafficking," he said.

The driver was due to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Mpumalanga provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, welcomed the arrest and appreciated the information provided by community members. "Dagga traffickers should know by now that their time has come to an end, especially on Mpumalanga roads," she said in a statement.