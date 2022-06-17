Truck driver error caused horror Tshwane crash that killed 15, report reveals

Pretoria – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said a truck driver made an error which resulted in the horrific crash in which 15 people lost their lives on the Hornsnek Road near Ga-Rankuwa, north of Tshwane last week. The minister released report containing the findings of an investigation into the horror crash which happened on Friday last week, at around 5am.

“It was found that both vehicles were in a roadworthy state before the crash. The report states that both drivers had valid EC1 driver’s licences and professional driving permits (PRDPs). Though one of the drivers was a foreign national, he had all the requisite documentation including the valid register,” Mbalula told journalists in Pretoria. “The driver that was driving the truck is the one we referred to as the foreign national. The report concluded that driver error is the major contributing factor to the cause of the crash because the truck driver allowed his vehicle to veer off its original lane of travel, into the oncoming lane, resulting in a head-on crash.” The bus involved in the accident was travelling in a southerly direction, with 56 passengers on board. The truck was carrying furniture, and travelling in the opposite direction.

Mbalula said it had been established that the weather conditions at the time were clear, and the vehicles did not have defects. The road was found to be in fair condition and excluded as a factor in the cause of the crash, according to the transport minister. Both drivers perished in the collision and Mbalula said the findings of the investigation would be brought to the director of public prosecutions for consideration.

“It is unfortunate and lamentable to the extreme, since both of the drivers died, and consequently no one can be charged either for reckless and negligent driving and/or culpable homicide. In these circumstances, this matter will be the subject of an inquest and the presiding officer/magistrate assigned with this case will have to make a finding after the leading of evidence by eyewitnesses,” said Mbalula. Shortly after the crash, Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said 15 patients had been declared dead on scene, while 37 patients were transported to facilities including Dr George Mukhari, Steve Biko and Kalafong. “Of the 15 deceased, eight were females and seven males whereas 26 patients sustained minor to moderate injuries. Four sustained moderate to critical injuries and seven suffered critical injuries,” said Mabaso.

