Truck driver in deadly N3 crash to face reckless and negligent driving charges

Durban - The truck driver involved in the deadly N3 crash on Tuesday is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. According to police, the truck driver allegedly lost control and collided with other vehicles.

“Police arrested a 42-year-old driver for culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving,” said Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala. Four people died in the deadly crash. A video of the accident scene has gone viral on social media.

According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, six cars and four trucks were involved in the collision. “When medics arrived on scene they found one of the cars stuck underneath the trailer of a truck, sadly all four occupants showed no signs of life and were declared deceased on the scene,” said Herbst. He said other patients who sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious were transported to hospital.

Among the deceased was Pradhil Thakur Kooblall, son of Minority Front (MF) leader, Shameen Thakur Rajbansi. Kooblall’s fiancée, Priyanka Nundkumar was also killed. According to the MF’s Viresh Bhana, the couple were on their way to Durban to attend a party workshop.

Tributes have streaming in on social media for the deceased. The Minority Front announced the death in a statement and said funeral details would be announced. They passed their condolences to everyone involved in the accident.