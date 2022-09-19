Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, September 19, 2022

Truck driver in deadly Pongola crash charged with 21 counts of culpable homicide

Published 2h ago

Durban: The truck driver who has been charged in connection with the deadly crash that claimed the lives of 21 people made his first appearance in court.

Sibusiso Siyaya, 28, appeared in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“Siyaya faces 21 counts of culpable homicide,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon on the N2 near Pongola. Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the crash.

Siyaya is believed to have fled the scene.

He handed himself over to police at the weekend.

The KZN MEC for Education said it was believed that the children were from two or more schools in the area.

Kara said the matter was adjourned until September 26, for a bail application.

IOL

