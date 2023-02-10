Tshepang Pitse murder: Wife killer Flavio Hlabangwane to be sentenced next month

Pretoria - Convicted murderer Flavio Hlabangwane will have to wait another month to learn his fate after the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg postponed his sentencing to March. Hlabangwane, 28, has been found guilty of killing his wife, Tshepang Pitse, who was also his cousin.

On Friday, Judge Cassim Ismail Moosa postponed the matter to March 22 for pre-sentencing. The time will also allow outstanding reports and interview with families to be concluded. Moosa also added that if the evidence is ready on that day, the sentence will probably be handed down the same week.

Tshepang Pitse. File Photo: Supplied Hlabangwane was arrested in November 2021 after his wife’s body was discovered by a girlfriend who had come to sleep over at his back room. She was looking for food in the fridge when she found human body parts. Moosa found him guilty of premeditated murder, obstructing the ends of justice, and mutilating a corpse.

Hlabangwane confessed to killing Pitse after having an argument over the use of her bank card. He further added that he plotted to kill her after he learnt she had cheated on him. Pitse was buried in 2022 without all her body parts. Initially, police thought that her murder was related to a ritualistic killing, until the gruesome discovery.

During the trial it came out in court that the couple had an abusive relationship. There were also concerns about Pitse’s inheritance money following her mother's death, there were reports that Hlabangwane married Pitse to get her money. Pitse’s mother was reportedly a nurse who had worked in London.