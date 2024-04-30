Tshwane metro cop in court for raping woman who needed shelter

A Tshwane Metro Police Department officer appeared in Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing charges of rape.
The 39-year-old officer was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate after allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman who was seeking shelter for the night.
The incident unfolded when the woman, having travelled from Mpumalanga to meet her boyfriend in Pretoria, found herself stranded.
"She was supposed to be picked up at a bus stop, but unable to reach her boyfriend as his phone was off, she sought directions to the nearest police station," explained IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.
Directed towards the TMPD offices, she encountered the suspect and another officer en route.
According to Shuping, the suspect informed her that she would not receive assistance at their offices that evening but offered her accommodation at his home with the promise of help the next day.
"It is alleged that the suspect then raped the complainant. She escaped from the house and sought help from a security officer who assisted her by calling the police," Shuping stated. The report led to the suspect’s arrest on Monday.
The officer was released on R1,000 bail.
The case has been postponed to May 9, 2024, for further investigation.
IOL News