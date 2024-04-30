Tshwane metro cop in court for raping woman who needed shelter

The 39-year-old officer was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate after allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman who was seeking shelter for the night.

The incident unfolded when the woman, having travelled from Mpumalanga to meet her boyfriend in Pretoria, found herself stranded.

"She was supposed to be picked up at a bus stop, but unable to reach her boyfriend as his phone was off, she sought directions to the nearest police station," explained IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

Directed towards the TMPD offices, she encountered the suspect and another officer en route.