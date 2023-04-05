Tshwane Metro Police impounds 60 vehicles, issues R400 000 fines in ongoing pre-Easter anti-crime blitz

Pretoria - Fines valued over R400 000 have been issued across Tshwane, and 60 vehicles were impounded as the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) intensifies law enforcement ahead of the Easter holidays. TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the pre-Easter operations were held in areas in areas including Soshanguve, Mabopane, Mamelodi and Eersterust.

“The Tshwane Metro Police Department kicked off its big bang Easter season operations in the Soshanguve and Mabopane areas on (Monday) 3 April 2023. On Tuesday, 04 April 2023, the operations were conducted in Mamelodi and Eersterust, East of Pretoria,” said Mahamba. “These operations are aimed at reducing unlawful behaviour on the roads by increasing visibility, thus reducing crime in the City of Tshwane.” TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba taking part in the ongoing pre-Easter anti-crime blitz across Tshwane. Photo: TMPD Mahamba said during the operations, almost 1 000 fines were issued by the TMPD officers, amounting to more than R440 000.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department has impounded at least 60 vehicles in an ongoing pre-Easter anti-crime blitz led by acting chief of police Basil Nkhwashu. Photo: TMPD “At least 60 vehicles were impounded for various offences, which includes taxis, tuk-tuks and private vehicles,” he said. “Two illegal immigrants arrested. One suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm. The Tshwane Metro Police Department has impounded at least 60 vehicles in an ongoing pre-Easter anti-crime blitz led by acting chief of police Basil Nkhwashu. Photo: TMPD “These operations will be conducted throughout Tshwane, and no stone will be left unturned, and perpetrators will be dealt with decisively.”

Meanwhile, the acting Chief of the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Basil Nkhwashu, has highlighted that anti-crime operations will be conducted beyond the Easter season. Acting chief of the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Basil Nkhwashu is leading pre-Easter anti-crime operations across the city. Photo: TMPD In November, a swift reaction by the TMPD’s tactical unit led to the rescue of a kidnapped motorist, the arrest of three suspects, and recovered the hijacked vehicle, a Hyundai i20, in Nellmapius, Mamelodi. “The Tshwane Metro Police’s tactical unit members were on the lookout for a white Ford Figo, which was used to hijack a Hyundai i20 vehicle and to abduct the owner in Nellmapius,” Mahamba said at the time.

Three people, two men and a woman have been arrested by the Tshwane Metro Police Department for hijacking and kidnapping a motorist travelling in a Hyundai i20 in Nelmapius, Mamelodi. Photo: TMPD The TMPD tactical members later spotted the Ford Figo on Alwyn Street in Nellmapius with four occupants inside. “The vehicle was stopped and searched. The abducted owner of the hijacked vehicle (the Hyundai i20) was found inside, with three suspects,” said Mahamba. “The three suspects were in possession of an unlicensed firearm of which the serial number was tampered with. They were also in possession of the keys for the hijacked Hyundai i20 and a wallet belonging to the victim.”