Tshwane Metro Police says it is shocked one of their cops is co-accused in R16.5 million KPMG bursary fraud case

By Simon Majadibodu The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has expressed shock after one of its traffic officer was named as a co-accused and granted R50,000 bail in the R16.5 million KPMG bursary fraud case.

Sergeant Lebohang Sigubudu, an officer for 15 years, was named as accused three, alongside former KPMG bursary specialist Fidelis Moema and Trevor Machimane. The State believes Moema paid bursary monies meant for needy students to the bank accounts of businesses linked to Sigubudu, Machimane, other associates and ex-girlfriends. A portion of the monies was later paid back to Moema. The trio appeared at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, where the court heard that the ex-girlfriends of Moema, had turned state witness and were prepared to testify against him.

Moema is facing over 400 counts of theft, fraud, and money laundering, while Sigubudu and Machimane face fraud and money laundering charges. TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, said they were surprised by the events of this week as Sigubudu was meant to report to work on Thursday night, however they were shocked when he appeared in court instead. “As the department we were not aware of this matter, until when he appeared in court today [yesterday] as he was supposed to report to duty this evening [yesterday].” he said.

Mahamba said the metro police would conduct their own investigation. Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba, said the department was not aware that it’s traffic officer, Sergeant Lebohang Sigubudu, was involved in KPMG’s R16.5 million fraud case Photo: X “When we became aware, we immediately appointed an investigating officer internally to open a case docket and follow up on the matter to obtain facts,” Mahamba told IOL News. He added that although the KPMG fraud case is a private matter, the department is worried about the allegations levelled against him.

“We will study the docket and determine the way forward.” Mahamba said there was a possibility Sigubudu may have to present reasons why he should not be suspended. “We don't rule the possibility of serving him with a notice to explain to us why he should not be suspended while the matter is being investigated by the SAPS and TMPD internally.”

Mahamba said Sigubudu started working for the metro police in 2009 as a temporary traffic warden and was appointed permanently in 2011. Meanwhile, Yolanda Faro, chief of the police commissioner said: “As the department we have a zero tolerance on corruption and we will deal decisively with anyone within the frame of the law and city policy with those who bring the name of the department in disrepute.” The 32-year-old, Moema, was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks), after he handed himself over to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team in Johannesburg.

Last week, KPMG said it fired Moema in November 2022 after an internal disciplinary process. It opened criminal charges against him in February last year. The company alleged that between 2021 and 2022, Moema diverted millions intended to sponsor the education of deserving students, to companies associated with his friends. During the investigation, KPMG said that it identified that Moema was allegedly colluding with external parties and no other parties within the firm were identified.