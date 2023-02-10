Twin brothers celebrating their 62nd birthday fall to their death after balcony caves in at a KZN chalet

Durban - Birthday celebrations turned tragic when twins brothers ringing in their milestone 62nd birthday fell to their death. The incident took place on Thursday evening in the Chaka’s Rock area on the KZN North Coast.

According to Dylan Meyrick IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search and Rescue responded to a complex in Chaka’s Rock after the collapse of a third story balcony. “On arrival it was found that three people had been on the balcony at the time of the collapse and were all in critical condition. “IPSS Medical advanced life support and medics worked to stabilize the patients.

“Unfortunately, the condition of two of the patients deteriorated. Despite the best efforts of all on scene, both were declared deceased.” The third patient, a female was transported to a nearby facility under the care of IPSS Medical Advanced life support. It is believed that the woman was one of the men’s son’s fiancé.

According to the North Coast Courier, the twins and a woman were leaning against a wooden railing to pose for a photo when it gave way and they fell about 15 metre “Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased,” Meyrick said. Meyrick said SAPS would be investigating further.

