Two arrested for alleged theft of sheep worth R108K

Rustenburg - Two men were arrested for the alleged theft of 36 sheep with an estimated value of R108 000 in Tierpoort in the Free State. The two were arrested on Thursday, while they were offloading the sheep.

"The incident was reported on November 24, 2022, and members from Bloemfontein and the Provincial Stock Theft Unit followed up on information about the drop-off point of the sheep. “The team responded swiftly and surprised three suspects while they were busy offloading the stock the very same day it was reported stolen," said police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli. "Two suspects were arrested and one fled the scene. The value of the stolen sheep is estimated to be R108 000. Thirteen of the stolen sheep were recovered, of which seven were slaughtered and six were still alive. The police are continuing with the investigation and more arrests are to follow.

"The police would like to advise the farming community to keep checking their stock and intensify their security around camps, as suspects operate between 8pm and 5am. They are also advised to call their local police if any movement is detected or a suspected vehicle is seen in their vicinity," Kareli said. In a separate incident, police in KwaZulu-Natal said a 47-year-old man was arrested after 13 cattle were allegedly stolen at Babanango. Four of the cattle were recovered at his place and the remaining nine have not yet been accounted for.

"It is alleged that cattle were stolen while inside the kraal at a homestead this month. The investigation led the team to a homestead of a stock thief. Upon arrival at the said place, police found a 47-year-old man in possession of a pistol as well as of 235 various rounds of ammunition. Police also found a rifle telescope, three bullet proof vests, rifle silencer and other items. "Four stolen cattle that were stolen in Babanango were found on the suspect’s homestead. The stolen stock was positively identified by the lawful owner," said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala. The man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of stolen property.

In North West, police said a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with theft of Vodacom batteries in Schweizer-Reneke. Felix Ndoti appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke District Court on Wednesday on a charge of tampering with essential infrastructure. The case against him was postponed to November 29 for a formal bail application. "The accused will also appear on Monday, November 28, in the Coligny Magistrate's Court on two counts of malicious damage to property and theft of tower batteries," said North West police spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma.