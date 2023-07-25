Eastern Cape police have had a breakthrough in the murder of a New Brighton man who was shot and killed outside his home in April. Lonwabo Mbixane, 35, had been standing outside his home in Avenue B just after 10pm, talking to someone when he came under fire.

Mbixane died at the scene. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said meticulous police investigations uncovered that his death was an insurance hit. “As the investigation unfolded, police established that the motive for the murder was for an insurance claim which was taken out on the deceased.

“The victim nor his family were made aware of such claim prior to his death,” she said. Naidu said this weekend police arrested Azola Bhuqa, 44, who is the alleged mastermind and 22-year-old Siphosethu Kaya. The duo appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with murder.

“They were remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned to July 31,” she said. Naidu said investigators are busy probing possible links to other ‘hit’ murders allegedly carried out by the suspects in the Nelson Mandela Bay area. Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata welcomed the arrests and stated that solving ‘hit’ murders is a complex and challenging task and investigations such as this demand exceptional investigative skills.