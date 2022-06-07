Two arrested for fraud and possession of fake R200 notes in North West

Rustenburg - Two men arrested for fraud, theft and possession of counterfeit notes will apply for bail at the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court this week. Masenki Joseph Mosokotsane, 52, and Tuweng Isaac Taje, 54, were arrested at the Potchefstroom post office on June 2.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the two were arrested after intelligence was received that they were conspiring to commit fraud at the Potchefstroom post office. "Reportedly, the accused arrived at the post office and one of them conducted a fraudulent transaction. He allegedly transferred money, R30 000, from the victim's account into his. “However, the long arm of the law caught up with him and his accomplice soon after the transaction. The police managed during the arrest to seize three cellphones, a Sassa card, a Postbank cash receipt book belonging to the victim, two post office receipts indicating money transferred from the victim’s account into the accused’s account, two bank withdrawal receipts and two R200 fake notes.”

The two appeared briefly in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Monday, when the case against them was postponed to June 9 for a bail application. In a separate incident, four people were arrested for allegedly stealing tyres in Deal Party, Gqeberha, on Monday evening. Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the police were busy patrolling in Old Grahamstown Road in Deal Party when they noticed a white Colt bakkie being driven without lights towards Swartkops.

"Two men were seen lying on a big load that was covered with a tent at the back of the bakkie. The members stopped the vehicle and, upon searching the vehicle, 22 different sizes of tyres were found. The suspects were unable to provide any information or proof of purchase. The tyres are valued at approximately R70 000. Their vehicle was also impounded." The four were arrested on a charge of possession of suspected stolen goods.