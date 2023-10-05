Two children die after eating snacks bought at a West Rand taxi rank

Two children are suspected to have died from food poisoning after eating snacks purchased from a taxi rank in the West Rand. In a similar incident this week, two Grade 1 pupils from Soweto died after allegedly eating biscuits and juice from a local spaza shop. Two other girls were critically ill in hospital.

Speaking about the most recent incident, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said it is alleged that four children, between the ages of two and seven, consumed the snacks. She said two toddlers, aged two and three, died, while the other two children are recovering in hospital. Nevhuhulwi said at this stage the cause of death is unknown pending the post-mortem results.

She said police investigations were ongoing. Following the incident in Soweto, Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane pleaded for parents to be extra vigilant about what their children consume and safeguard their wellbeing. “This incident serves as a grave reminder to parents and guardians to exercise the utmost caution when it comes to the safety and wellbeing of our learners.