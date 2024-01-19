Two Eastern Cape cops in hot water after R1 million worth of State property found in their homes

Two police officers accused of stealing property belonging to the State worth almost R1 million have been charged with theft and released on R500 bail. Warrant Officers Johannes Gerber and Lawrence Plaatjies employed at the South African Police Services (SAPS) Stock Theft and Endangered Species unit in Graaff-Reinet, were arrested on Thursday morning, after police obtained a search warrant to search their residential properties.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, the arrest of the officers followed a week-long investigation by a team of detectives from the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit. “On January 18 at around 6am, the team, in possession of search warrants, searched private residences of the two police officials.” Nkoli said police recovered state property estimated to be valued over R1million.

These items include sets of brand new tyres, freezer, fridge and diesel generators. Both policeman appeared in the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate’s Court on the day of their arrest and the matter was adjourned to February 23 for further investigation. The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has issued a stern warning to the men and women in blue following the arrest.