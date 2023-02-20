Two grandmas and the R70 000 Reiger Park drug bust

Pretoria - Four people, two women in their 60s and two men in their 20s, were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) for allegedly dealing in illicit substances. EMPD spokesperson Katlego Mphahlele said the four were arrested at their home in Reiger Park, Boksburg.

“On Friday, 17 February 2023, in Reiger Park area at 11:30am, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s drug enforcement unit (DEU) officers arrested four suspects and an illicit substance was confiscated,” said Mphahlele. The EMPD had been tipped off by community members about the drug dealing at the house along Clarence September Street. Two elderly women, and two men in their 20s were arrested in Reiger Park for dealing in drugs. Photo: EMPD “Following on a tip-off from concerned members of the community about three individuals selling drugs, officers intercepted the culprits at their home of residence on Clarence September Street. Two male suspects, aged 21 and 23, plus two females, who are 60 and 65 years of age, were cornered with crystal meth, valued at R69 900,” said Mphahlele.

"The foursome, facing charges of possession and possible dealing in illicit substance, were handcuffed and taken to the Reiger Park police station. They are expected to appear at the Boksburg Magistrate's Court Soon. Last week, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department arrested two men in Alra-Park in the Nigel area for dealing in illegal drugs. At the time, EMPD spokesperson Constable Ignatius Maphike said police raided the house in Alra-Park after receiving information that it was being used for drug dealing.

“On Wednesday, at about 7.30am, members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s drug enforcement unit intercepted two coloured males aged 21 and 23 in Alra-Park for dealing in illegal drugs in the Nigel area,” Maphike said. “Members received information from a reliable source about an address in Alra-Park that was suspected to be a safe house for illegal drug dealers. Acting on the information, the officers proceeded to the address in Blackberry Street, and upon arrival, members found a male suspect inside the yard and another male suspect inside the house.” He said the EMPD officers questioned the two suspects and requested to search them as well as the premises.

