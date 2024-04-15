Two grandsons arrested for their grandmother’s murder, burying her body in garden

Three Eastern Cape men are expected in court on Monday in connection with the death of their grandmother. The two grandsons and one of their friends were arrested in the Lady Frere area over the weekend, facing charges of murder and robbery.

Police said their arrest follows the disappearance of their 71-year-old grandmother on April 12, 2024. “A search by police and community members was conducted and came with no good results,” said police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni. The following day, police were summoned to a scene where they found the body of a woman buried in shallow grave in her garden.

“Thorough investigation led police to the arrest of her two grandsons and a friend, aged between 21 and 27, for murder and robbery. “The investigation is under way to determine the cause of the killing,” said Mdleleni. Police said the trio will line up in the Lady Frere Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In a similar case, in KZN, a 27-year-old woman was arrested for her grandmother’s murder, eight years after her death. Govindamah Vengetsamy was found dead in her Tongaat home, on December 15, 2015. Deandra Naidoo, 27, was arrested and granted R5,000 bail in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.