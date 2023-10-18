Two men have been killed in a suspected hit near a primary school in Newlands East, in Durban. It is alleged that the men had been travelling along Galjoen Road when assailants fired shots at them.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it crashed into a concrete barrier at the side of the road. The driver and passenger sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene. The men are aged 19 and 23.

Speaking to IOL, police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said charges of murder have been opened for investigation at Newlands East SAPS after two bodies of men were found in a vehicle. On Tuesday, staff at another Newlands East primary school were robbed. It is alleged that a group of four men entered the school and robbed staff of cellphones, laptops, car keys, and personal belongings.