Two in court after Malawian petrol attendant's half naked body is discovered in Hendrina drain

Durban - Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Malawian man after his body was found in a drain in Hendrina this week. Thirty-nine-year-old Lifa Yinda who worked at a local petrol station had been missing before the discovery of his body.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said on Wednesday, Yinda's manager reported a foul smell coming from the drain located behind the fuel station. "He then went out to investigate and the discovered Yina's half naked body inside the drain," Mdhluli said. Officers attended the scene and a murder case was opened after the cause of death had been determined via forensic teams.

"Police immediately began with the probe where a team of experts in the field of investigation was assembled. They gathered information which led them to the two suspects who were arrested and charged accordingly. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage meanwhile Yinda was identified by his family," Mdhluli said. The two men, aged 24 and 27 were arrested and charged for Yinda's murder on Thursday, and were expected to appear in the Hendrina Magistrate's Court. Mpumalanga SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has commended members of the police for their unwavering commitment in delivering outstanding service.

