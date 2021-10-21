Two in court for attempt to transport R1, 5 worth of crystal meth

Pretoria - Two men, who are foreign nationals, were on Thursday appearing in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Mpumalanga for allegedly transporting crystal meth valued at more than R1, 5 million from Mozambique. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the duo, who were travelling in a truck, was headed to Gauteng province.

“Two suspects aged 26 and 38 are appearing in the Witbank Magistrates court today after they were arrested in an intelligence-driven operation by the Middelburg-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on the N4 highway near the Bethal off-ramp,” said Mogale. “Police received information about the truck that was transporting drugs from Mozambique to the Gauteng province. They proceeded to the freeway where a truck with two foreign nationals was stopped.” She said a search was conducted, and newly-welded compartments were discovered at the back of the truck.

Thirty-four plastic containers with crystal meth, each weighing a kilogram, were found concealed in that compartment. “Both men were immediately arrested and charged for possession of drugs. The drugs had an estimated street value of more than R1.5 million,” said Mogale. Last week, a 39-year-old man appeared in the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court charged with illegal possession of abalone, which was seized at the Lebombo port of entry linking South Africa and Mozambique.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the Johannesburg-bound man was arrested on Wednesday last week. “It is reported that, at about 10.50am, the suspect was driving a minibus with a trailer into South Africa from Mozambique on his way to Johannesburg. On inspection of the load, customs officials noticed that he did not declare all the goods loaded in the vehicle, prompting a search by the officials,” said Ramovha. The search uncovered 21 boxes with concealed dry abalone valued at just over R1 million.