Two in court for impersonating Hawks officers and demanding R100 000 bribe

Pretoria – Gauteng provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, has commended the “outstanding and swift response” by the corruption investigative team for a successful apprehension of two bogus Hawks officials on charges including extortion. The two suspects, aged 38 and 34, were on Tuesday expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court facing charges of attempted murder, fraud, extortion, forgery, impersonating a police official, and reckless and negligence driving.

Hawks Gauteng provincial spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the two allegedly contacted the complainant in the matter and demanded an amount of R100 000 in order to stop a corruption investigation against him. “Arrangements were allegedly made for the suspects to meet with the complainant at a restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria (on Sunday), for an exchange of docket contents implicating the complainant in corruption activities. He was told to bring R100 000 in order for the investigation to be stopped,” said Mulamu. “Upon arrival, one of the suspects in counterfeit Hawks regalia produced the fraudulent documents to the complainant and demanded the cash. The Pretoria-based serious corruption investigation team pounced on the suspect as he approached the complainant’s vehicle to collect the cash and arrested him.”

The second suspect, who was waiting in a blue Mazda, 3 tried to flee and smashed into another car as he tried to speed away. “The suspect lost control of the vehicle, and it came to a standstill resulting in his arrest,” said Mulamu. The Hawks Gauteng head, Major General Kadwa, has urged community members to report similar criminal activities to the police.