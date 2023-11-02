Two men allegedly impersonating police officers arrested in sting operation

Two men who were allegedly impersonating police officers have been arrested following a sting operation. The alleged imposters, aged 43 and 49, were arrested in Houghton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the pair were found in possession of two firearms, one unlicensed and the other a replica, during their arrest. Speaking about the arrest, Mathe said the South African Police Service (SAPS) National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team, working closely with JMPD and a private security company, had been keeping an eye on the pair for the past two weeks. “They are alleged to have been posing as police officers and extorting “protection fees” from business owners in and around Johannesburg.“

Mathe said police also found and seized R16,000 that is suspected to have been obtained illegally, balaclavas, and multiple cellphones. “One of the suspects was found to be in possession of an SAPS appointment card.” She said preliminary investigations have revealed that both imposters are not in the employ of the SAPS.

The suspects will make their first appearance in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Mathe said they face a charge of impersonating a police officer and being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, says it’s a serious crime to impersonate a police officer.