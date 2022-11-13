Two men and a woman arrested as TMPD rescues hijacked and kidnapped Hyundai i20 driver in Mamelodi

Pretoria –The Tshwane Metro Police Department’s (TMPD) tactical unit’s swift reaction has led to the rescue of a kidnapped motorist, arrest of three suspects, and recovered the hijacked vehicle, a Hyundai i20 in Nellmapius, Mamelodi. “The Tshwane Metro Police’s tactical unit members were on the lookout for a white Ford Figo which was used to hijack a Hyundai i20 vehicle, and to abduct the owner in Nellmapius,” said TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

He said the incident played out after midnight on Saturday. The alert TMPD tactical members later spotted the Ford Figo on Alwyn Street in Nellmapius with four occupants inside. “The vehicle was stopped and searched. The abducted owner of the hijacked vehicle (the Hyundai i20) was found inside, with three suspects,” said Mahamba.

Three people, two men and a woman travelling in a Ford Figo have been arrested by the Tshwane Metro Police Department for allegedly hijacking and kidnapping a motorist in Nellmapius, Mamelodi. Photo: TMPD “The three suspects were in possession of an unlicensed firearm of which the serial number was tampered with. They were also in possession of the keys for the hijacked Hyundai i20 and a wallet belonging to the victim.” The alleged kidnappers were found with an unlicenced firearm. Photo: TMPD Mahamba said the three suspects – two men and a woman – were arrested for possession of the unlicensed firearm, and possession of a hijacked vehicle. “The hijacked vehicle was recovered,” said Mahamba.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department has also recovered the hijacked Hyundai i20 along Alwyn Street in Nellmapius, Mamelodi. Photo: TMPD Meanwhile, the TMPD’s cable theft unit members have arrested a man for tampering with infrastructure, after he was allegedly caught digging up a trench on Bremer Street in Pretoria West. The TMPD has arrested one person for damage to infrastructure after he was found digging up cables along Bremer Street in Pretoria West. Photo: TMPD “He had already dug up and cut a 3m-long cable. The suspect was arrested on the spot for tampering with essential infrastructure,” said Mahamba. “Well done to the TMPD members for their hard work and dedication.”

The TMPD has arrested one person for damage to infrastructure after he was found digging up cables along Bremer Street in Pretoria West. Photo: TMPD Last month, City Power in Joburg warned residents against tampering with its electricity infrastructure after the deaths of two unknown people in different areas. At the time City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said a foreign national from Lesotho was killed after he allegedly vandalised a mini-substation at Hawker Siddeley in Roodepoort. “It is alleged that the victim illegally opened the mini-substation with the intention to steal copper bits from inside. The mini-substation blew up badly, injuring the person. He was taken to hospital where he was certified dead,” Mangena said.