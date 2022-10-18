Two of Hillary Gardee’s alleged killers in court to plead for bail again

Rustenburg – Two of Hillary Gardee’s four alleged killers appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for bail application. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sipho Mkhatshwa, who was previously denied bail at the same court, was applying for bail based on new facts.

“The court heard his application and the matter was postponed to Tuesday, October 25 for the court to consider whether the facts placed on record are indeed new. “However, Philemon Lukhele’s bail hearing could not proceed because the magistrate dealing with his matter was not available. This is after Lukhele had abandoned his bail application. Lukhele’s case was postponed to October 25 for continuation of his bail hearing in the same court,” the NPA said in a statement. Mkhatshwa, Lukhele, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkune are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, rape, kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition as well as defeating the ends of justice.

Hillary Gardee, 28, the daughter of EFF head of international relations Godrich Gardee, was abducted. Her body was found at a timber plantation outside Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit), in May. She went missing on April 29 when she went shopping in Mbombela. She was with a 3-year-old child. The child was found a street away from their home on the same day. IOL