Two people have won R2.7 million Lotto jackpots with R5 tickets

Two people in South Africa, one of them a pensioner, have won more than R2.7 million in Lotto jackpots after spending just R5 on a ticket. National Lottery Ithuba said there were two winners for the Lotto jackpot from the August 26 draw.

On Tuesday, Ithuba confirmed that both winners have come forward to claim their life-changing jackpot prizes. Each person will walk away with R2,780,724.70. The winners are a 71-year-old person from Hermanus, Western Cape, and a 38-year-old man from Johannesburg.

The pensioner spent R5 on a quick pick. "This unexpected windfall comes as a remarkable turn of fortune, enabling the winner to invest in a new car,“ said Ithuba in a statement. In contrast, the second winner, a 38-year-old from Johannesburg, purchased their ticket through the Capitec online banking platform.

The winner also spent R5 on their winning ticket, but opted to select their numbers manually. "I choose my numbers weekly; for instance, it took me six weeks to come up with these numbers," the winner told Ithuba. The winner plans to invest his winnings in furthering his education and to "pave the way for a better life for his family."