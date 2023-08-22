A 38-year-old male suspect, who was travelling in a reported stolen Transnet vehicle from Bloemfontein, allegedly shot and killed two Kimberley Flying Squad officers after he overpowered them and grabbed their SAPS R5 rifle during a chase on Tuesday morning. Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien stated that the two officers, a sergeant and a constable, received information that the suspect was travelling in a vehicle that was reported stolen. He was seen by people at the Diamond Mall around 10:40am on Tuesday.

A chase ensued when the suspect spotted the flying squad. The suspect drove into the Transnet yard, bumped into the gate and ended up in a ditch. He then abandoned the vehicle and continued to get away on foot. The officers continued to chase the suspect but were attacked when they tried to apprehend him. The suspect managed to overpower the officers, grab their SAPS R5 rifles and shoot the officers, fatally wounding them.

The armed suspect managed to flee from the scene on foot in the direction of Electra park and possibly Greenside, Beaconsfield armed with SAPS R5 assault rifle. "The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, activated and mobilised all police resources in search of the armed suspect," said Gamieldien. The suspect has since been tracked down, arrested, and is expected to appear in court on charges of murder.