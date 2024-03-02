Two SANDF soldiers killed in alleged murder-suicide in the DRC

Two members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have died in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The SANDF said the members were deployed there as part of the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission.

According to SANDF spokesperson Colonel Selinah Rawlins it is alleged one of the members used a service weapon to kill the other member before turning the gun on themselves “with fatal consequences.” “The SANDF has convened a Board of Inquiry to work with the MONUSCO command to investigate the incident and the circumstances that led to it.” Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise has expressed her shock at the incident.

The SANDF said the members’ remains would be repatriated to South Africa in due course. “All families have been informed of the unfortunate incident.” The top brass of the SANDF has sent its condolences to the families of the deceased.

Last month, two SANDF members were killed by a mortar bomb explosion in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The remains of Captain Simon Mkhulu Bobe and Lance Corporal Irven Thabang Semono was repatriated. They were attached to 1 South African Infantry Battalion, and deployed with 2 South African Infantry Battalion when they were killed.