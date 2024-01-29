Two shot dead, Joburg chief whip wounded during charity event

Two people have been shot dead after gunmen opened fire at a crowded charity drive hosted by a local community centre, wounding ANC councillor Sithembiso Zungu, who is also the Joburg chief whip. The City of Johannesburg Speaker, councillor Margaret Arnolds, confirmed earlier that Zungu of the African National Congress had been wounded while conducting official council business. She said he was receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

The Gauteng Department of Education said about 75 learners were part of the donation drive in Lehae, near Lenasia, when the shock attack happened on Monday during the Rand Water and City of Johannesburg-led event. Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the shooting incident took place at the Zakariyyah Park Community Hall. Mabona said learners from Lehae Primary School, Olifantsvlei Primary School, Moses Marne Missions Technical School and Elethu Themba Public School were in attendance, ready to receive school shoes donated to them, when the unknown gunmen stormed the event and opened fire.

He said two people were certified dead on the scene, while Zungu had been rushed to hospital. The South African Police Service (SAPS) said officers were on the lookout for the suspects who were involved in the Zakariyyah Park shooting. Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the incident and said the motive was unknown.

“It is reported that an unknown number of suspects entered the hall where there was a donation function and started shooting, before fleeing the scene with an unknown white vehicle. “Two people were declared dead on the scene, while three were taken to hospital with gun shot wounds,” she said. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed relief that no teacher or learner had been injured and wished Zungu a speedy recovery.

“We have dispatched psychosocial support to all affected schools to provide necessary trauma counselling. “We convey our condolences to families of the deceased and wish councillor (Zungu) a speedy recovery,” said Chiloane. The City of Johannesburg said it would release a detailed statement in due course.

“The Speaker of Council, councillor Margaret Arnolds wishes to alert the residents of the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality that the Chief Whip of Council, councillor Sithembiso Zungu, was this morning injured in a shooting incident that occurred in the south of Johannesburg. “The Chief Whip, who was attending to official council business, is currently alive and receiving medical attention.” Anyone who may have information that can assist with the police investigation is encouraged to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on the MySapsApp which can be downloaded on any smartphone.