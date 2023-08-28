Two shot dead near a tavern in Bohlokong

Two men were shot and killed near a tavern in Bohlokong in the Free State. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, said two other men were injured in the shooting on Sunday.

He said a security officer reported to the police that a man in his 30s was lying in the middle of the street in Bohlokong. “On police arrival, the deceased was identified [and had] three gunshot wounds and was declared dead. A case of murder is being investigated,” Mophiring said. Another man was discovered dead on another street, with no visible injuries. An inquest has been opened to determine the cause of his death.

“The third victim aged 31 was discharged from hospital where he also opened a case of attempted murder. He alleged that he was walking from the tavern to home when he met a friend and they talked. Whilst they were busy talking they were approached by two people of which one was in possession of a firearm and started shooting at them,” Mophiring said. “He fell on the ground but managed to walk towards back to the tavern where he was assisted by the owner and rushed to the local hospital for medical attention. A case of attempted murder is being investigated.” The fourth man, aged 47 was reportedly admitted at local hospital with gunshot wounds in the abdomen and also was allegedly shot in the same street in Bohlokong by the alleged suspects.