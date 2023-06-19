Two Singaporean tourists have died after their canoes capsized on the Crocodile River, at the weekend. National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said a group of 20 tourists and six local river guides were canoeing on the river, between the Lion Park and Hartbeespoort Dam.

"While responding to the scene it was determined that during a river canoe expedition involving a total of 26 persons - 20 Singapore tourists and six local river guides. “It was reported that eight tourists had capsized on four canoes. The six river guides were assisting and they were reporting that CPR efforts had been commenced on one male tourist and one female tourist," he explained. Lambinon said six tourists and two river guides also needed help in the water.

He said six tourists and two river guides were rescued from the water and two river guides lost consciousness. "Medical treatment was administered to the river guides and tourists. Despite extensive CPR efforts to the two patients, both the man and the woman, were sadly declared deceased by paramedics, while the river guides were stabilised and rushed to hospital," Lambinon said. He said the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the mortuary services.

Police have opened an inquest docket. "Twelve tourists were not injured and all casualties were accounted for. Condolences are conveyed to the families and friends of the deceased. Our thoughts are with all involved in this difficult time," Lambinon said. Lambinon said NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam rescue swimmers, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam medics, Strategic Rescue Unit medics, police and a paramedic from Lion Park attended to the rescue.